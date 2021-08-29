EAST FALMOUTH, Mass. – Kelley Ann (Thuotte) DeCosta, 55, a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister, died peacefully on Sunday August 22, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Kelley was born in Westbrook on July 1, 1966, to Carol and Eugene Thuotte. She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1984. Kelley worked in the insurance field after graduation, including over 24 years with Murray and MacDonald Insurance Services, Inc. in Bourne, Mass. Besides spending time with her family and friends, Kelley had a passion for traveling, making handmade greeting cards, and caring for her chickens. Her compassion and strong Christian faith lead her to help others through tough times. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 25 years, Douglas; her son, Noah; her mother, Carol Thuotte of Gorham; her father and his wife, Eugene and Doris Thuotte of Westbrook; her brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Paula Thuotte and their children, Evan and Kyle of Westbrook; her sister, Kristine McDonald and her son, Nicholas of Standish; her mother-in-law, Nancy DeCosta of East Falmouth, Mass.; her sister-in-law and husband, Pamela and Joseph Souza and their children, Michelle and Stephanie of East Falmouth, Mass.; and, her sister-in-law, Lynn DeCosta and her daughter, Lyndsie of East Falmouth, Mass. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, August 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chapman Funerals and Cremations, 584 West Falmouth Highway (Route 28A), West Falmouth, Mass. A Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Church, 167 East Falmouth Highway, East Falmouth, Mass. Burial will follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery. For online guestbook & obituary please visit http://www.chapmanfuneral.com Donations in her memory may be made to theSociety of Saint Vincent DePaul,St. Anthony’s Church,167 East Falmouth Hwy,East Falmouth, MA 02536.

