GORHAM – Stephen Joseph Palmer, 72, of Gorham, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Stephen was born on Nov. 21, 1948 in Portland to Arthur Howard Palmer and Josephine Iva (Dyer) Palmer. He graduated from Deering High School in 1967. After graduation, Stephen served in the United States Army and then worked as a groundskeeper for the City of Portland until he retired in 1998. He then started his own courier business, Sudden Delivery Services, which he owned and operated until 2016. Stephen began working for the Gorham School Department as a bus driver in 2018, a job which he loved very much.

Stephen was a man of God and was very active within Faith Lutheran Church of Windham. He loved to give back to his local community. He volunteered at Faith Lutheran’s Monday Meals program, cooking food for dozens of people once a month. He also volunteered at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church’s Essentials Pantry once a month. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid biker, hiker, and gardener. Stephen always said that his greatest accomplishment was his family and he loved his children and grandchildren dearly.

Stephen was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Josephine Palmer; his sister, Evelyn Powers; and his son, Gregory Palmer.

He is survived by his sister, Irene Hinks and her husband Maynard, his brother, Kenneth McNeill and his wife Jackie, his sister, Betty Pettingill and her husband Donald, his brother, Dennis Palmer; his daughter, Stephanie Tomassetti and her husband Brian, his daughter, Kayla Dyer and her husband Nick; two grandsons, Austin and Brett Palmer; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his best friend Marilyn Walsh, his bonus Chretien-Quinn family, and his family and friends at Faith Lutheran Church.

A celebration of Stephen’s life will be held on Friday, Sept. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, located at 988 Roosevelt Trail in Windham. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Essentials Pantry at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church, located in Windham.

