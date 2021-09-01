A race for two seats on the Gorham Town Council is taking shape as the filing deadline for nomination papers is this Friday, Sept. 3.

Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors said Wednesday that Town Council Chairperson Lee Pratt, Councilor Virginia Wilder Cross and former Councilor Paul Smith had returned nomination papers.

Phil Gagnon, a former council chairperson, has taken out papers but hadn’t submitted them by early Wednesday. Gagnon is a member of the School Committee whose term expires in 2022. Gagnon didn’t return messages seeking comment about whether he is running by the American Journal’s deadline on Wednesday.

Smith sought reelection in 2019, but narrowly lost to Councilor Janet Kuech in a crowded field.

Chairperson Darryl Wright and Vice Chairperson Anne Schools both took out papers for reelection to the School Committee, but neither they nor anyone else had filed as of early Wednesday.

The seats are all for three-year terms. Both boards have seven members.

The municipal election is set for Nov. 2.

