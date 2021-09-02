Westbrook School Department needs two new bus drivers

Superintendent Peter Lancia said the school department has two openings for bus drivers.

“Not bad, given the needs in some places,” Lancia said, referring to the widespread shortage.

Lancia said Westbrook doesn’t offer a signing bonus, but does have paid training. For more information, visit westbrookschools.org or call 854-0800.

Reunion reminder

Westbrook High School Class of 1960 will hold a reunion luncheon from noon-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Stockhouse Restaurant, 506 Main St., Westbrook.

For reservations, contact Priscilla Hebert at 854-5373 or email [email protected]

Vallee Square dining music

Magic Bus – a tour of The Who will entertain at Music at the Vallee Square Outside Dining Park from 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. Discover Downtown Westbrook and the city of Westbrook sponsors the series that concludes this week.

Saccarappa concert series

6-Pack of Swing will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook. 6-Pack of Swing is a new group of some of the area’s most seasoned jazz musicians, including Chris Oberholtzer, trombone; Craig Skeffington, trumpet; Chris Humphrey, piano/vocals; Mike Sakash, saxophone; Tim Webb, bass; and Brad Ciechomski, drums.

They will be breaking new ground at the Conant Homestead with a powerful brass section piano and drums, according to promotional materials.

“Be prepared to kick off the shoes and green the soles of your feet,” the press release for the event said.

The farm opens at 6 p.m. and the suggested donation is $10. Concerts continue at Conant Homestead through Oct. 20.

60 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 7, 1961, that Mr. and Mrs. Harry LeClair of Myrtle Street observed their 45th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 4, 1916, in St. Hyacinth’s Church by The Rev. Philip Desjardins.

