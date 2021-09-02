Help with heating, electric bills available

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program – commonly known as LIHEAP – provides help with heating costs to income-eligible households, whether they are homeowners or renters. LIHEAP may also be able to help with telephone and electric bills.

Applicants will be required to provide the following: proof of household income, Social Security numbers and birth dates for all members of the household,and a copy of the recent electric bill. Applications will not be processed without all the mandatory information.

To see qualifications, visit mainehousing.org/charts/HEAP-Income-Elibility.

An appointment is required to apply for energy assistance by calling 459-2950 or 1-800-965-5762. Home visits are available for shut-ins.

The federal program is administered in Maine by the Maine State Housing Authority and delivered by York County Community Action.

Buxton is hiring

The town of Buxton has job openings for a part-time animal control officer, full-time dispatcher and a full-time patrol officer.

For more information, visit buxton.me.us or call Buxton Police at 929-6612

60 years ago

The Buxton-Hollis Braves won the Babe Ruth baseball championship for Cumberland and York counties, defeating the Deering Cardinals in a three-game series. Tim Woods hit a long home run to help the Braves win game three.

