Ceremonial flag burning
Gorham will burn U.S. flags retired from service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Gorham Public Works on Huston Road.
Potluck with a purpose
A church group combatting human trafficking resumes its Potluck With A Purpose meetings at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Summit Community Church, 53 County Road (Route 22), in Gorham.
USM classes resume
University of Southern Maine students are back on campus and classes resumed Monday after the summer break. Alexander Porteous, USM chief operating officer, said the campus has 1,181 beds in dormitories. Students began moving in Aug. 26.
60 years ago
The Westbrook American reported Sept. 7, 1961, that Mrs. Richard Shiers became leader of the Victory 4-H Club in West Gorham. She succeeded Mrs. Fred Gavett, who resigned.
U.S. taxpayer debt
The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Aug. 26 that the U.S. public debt was $28,427,588,849,487.80.
Correction
In the Gorham Notes published Aug. 26, the email address of Dennis Marrotte should have been [email protected]
