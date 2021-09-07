Craft fair – Saturday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., adjacent to Narragansett School, Main Street, Gorham. Sponsored by United Craftsmen. Parking will be in the Narragansett School lot, the public safety lot next to the skating rink and the bus loop as needed throughout the day. No parking on Chick Drive.

Craft fair – Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Living Waters Christian School, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Vendors, food truck, crafters. For more information or to rent space, call 391-8166.

Bake sale – Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25), Gorham. Homemade pies, cookies, brownies, sweet breads, bars, whoopie pies, homemade jams and jellies, pickles. Containers of baked beans, clam casserole and taffy apple salad will be on sale from the church supper menu.

