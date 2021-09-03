Is it warfare when a name and place are targeted and a drone is sent to their destruction? The selection may be intentional, but all the persons also killed in the drone attack are surely not intentional. The total of such killings is extensive. Reading of the family destroyed two days ago in Afghanistan is tragic, even worse, with the information that this was perhaps not even the planned target.
Drone killings have been carried out extensively during the last several United States presidencies. Is this good policy on the part of our country? Is having the capacity to do something so violent justification for using it as a method of undeclared war?
Our nation needs to sort out matters of warfare, reasons and causes, destinations, authority.
There is a long-running argument about requiring a congressional decision for any military attack. Let’s get on with approving it. And, we should ban drone use.
Grace Braley
Portland
