On Saturday, Sept. 11, the towns of Brunswick, Topsham and Freeport will honor victims of the 9/11 attacks on the 20th anniversary of the national tragedy.

A community barbecue will be held in Brunswick beginning at 10 a.m. with an hour-long 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony by American Legion Post 20 at Lower Town Mall on Maine Street. Some seating will be provided.

From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brunswick Downtown Association will host a Community BBQ on the Town Mall. The meal, free to all, will include a burger or two hot dogs, chips, a cookie and water. An ice cream truck will also be on site. Seating will not be provided.

Midcoast Symphony Orchestra will play from noon-1 p.m., followed by Salty Dogs Band from 1-2:30 p.m. Activities will include tractor-train rides, fire trucks and police cars to explore and a bouncy house.

“Moved from June, this event will recognize the incredible strength and perseverance of our community,” said Patti Spence-Yost on the Brunswick Downtown Association website. “Join us as we pay special tribute to our local First Responder, including firefighters, police officers and health care providers.”

For more information, see brunswickdowntown.org.

Topsham will hold a Memorial Tribute starting at 8:30 a.m. at the flagpole center of the Town Hall and at the Public Service building at 100 Main St.

Speakers will include Fire Chief Chris McLaughlin and Police Chief Marc Hagan.

Topsham Town Manager Derek Scrapchansky, who was serving in the Navy as a pilot at the time of the attacks, will honor those lost and affected by the attacks.

Paramedic/firefighter Elizabeth Reeves of Topsham Fire and Rescue, who was a New York Fire Department employee on the day of the attacks, will share her reflections. Pastor Mark Rockwood will give a benediction.

Following the speakers, the names of each of the victims of the 9/11 attacks will be read.

In Freeport, 20 Year 9/11 Memorial will begin at 8:30 a.m. in Memorial Park, corner of Main and West streets next to the Public Safety Building.

“This Sept 11, 2021, will mark 20 years,” said a post on visitfreeport.com. “All who can, please join us to help show a united stand again as Americans.”

Additional details were not available.

