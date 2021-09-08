Freeport Chief of Police Nate Goodman standing next to a police cruiser on Wednesday. C. Thacher Carter / The Times Record

Nathaniel Goodman was sworn in as Freeport’s newest chief of police on Tuesday.

Goodman, 48, of Durham has been with the Freeport Police Department for 24 years, 15 of which included supervisory roles. In January 2021, Goodman was appointed as the interim chief of police after Freeport’s former chief, Susan Nourse, retired.

According to Freeport Town Manager Peter Joseph, Goodman was ultimately selected out of a small pool of other candidates outside the department. The town council unanimously appointed Goodman on Tuesday.

“Nate has a set of strengths that’s really good for the time that we are in right now,” Joseph said. “It became really apparent over the last year. His ability to talk to people, to listen to people and to have some rational explanation and calm discussion, it’s really done a lot I think the past year.”

