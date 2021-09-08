Nominations have closed and the slates of Gorham Town Council and Gorham School Committee candidates are set for the municipal election Nov. 2.

With two seats available, Town Council Chairperson Lee Pratt and Councilor Virginia Wilder Cross will square off with a pair of challengers, former Council Chairperson Phil Gagnon and former Councilor Paul Smith.

For School Committee, Chairperson Darryl Wright and Vice Chairperson Anne Schools are facing Liesl Turner who is making a bid for one of the seats.

Both boards have seven members. All available seats are three-year terms.

Nominations closed at 1 p.m. Sept. 3.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: