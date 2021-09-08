SOUTH PORTLAND – Anne C. Heiser, 88, of South Portland passed away Sunday Sept. 5, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

She was born June 29, 1933 in Portland the daughter of Joseph and Anne Storey Mannette. She attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School.

Anne serviced in the US Army from 1954 until 1956. She worked for a period of time for the Virginia Electric and Power Company. Anne returned to Maine in 2005.

She is survived by a son David Heiser of South Portland; a sister Deloris Davio of Scarborough and her husband Joseph, a brother Charlie Mannette of South Portland; and three grandchildren, Trevor, Madison and Sofia.

A graveside service will held Friday 1:00 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

Service will conclude with US Army honors.

Dennett, Craig & Pate 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with her services.

﻿

Guest Book