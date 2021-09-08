WINDHAM – Jacqueline “Jackie” Lee, formerly of Collins Pond in Windham, died peacefully Sept. 4, 2021, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough with her beloved companion, Richard, by her side.﻿Jackie was the oldest child born to George and Edna (Houle) Lee of Windham, Maine. She went to Windham Schools and graduated in 1968. Jackie would go on to become a dental hygienist after matriculating from Westbrook College, now the University of New England with an associate degree. She spent her professional years working for Dr. Richard Brohnson’s office on Deering Street in Portland and then later at Dr. Regan and Russell’s office on Woodford Street in Portland.﻿Jackie kept herself busy with many activities before Alzheimer’s made such activities too difficult. She enjoyed ceramics, oil paintings, stained glass, macrame, going to the movies, and gardening, specifically growing beautiful flowers. She loved animals, especially dogs. Jackie loved high fashion, jewelry and cosmetics and wore them all well. In her retirement, she continued to care for her mother, Edna, at their house on Collins Pond as well as looked after her great nieces and great nephew. One of her favorite things to do annually was her trip with Richard up to the Orient to stay with her dear friend, Barbara, in the wilds of Northern Maine.﻿Jackie was predeceased by her grandparents: Noah and Catherine (Hyde) Houle and Morgan and Bridget (O’Malley) Lee, her parents, George and Edna Lee of Windham, and her brother, Morgan Lee of Steep Falls. She is survived by her brother and sisters-in-law: George and Debra Lee of Raymond and Sharon Lee of Limington, her half-brother, Francis Lyons of Lewiston, her nieces and their husbands: Bridget and Christopher King of Rockland, Erin and Derek Curtis of Standish, and Darcy and Kevin Normand of Gorham, her nephew and his wife: Trevor and Rebecca Lee of Limington, and four soon-to-be five great nieces, four great nephews, and many cousins. Also, surviving her is her longtime companion, Richard Camire of Saco.﻿A public celebration of Jackie’s life will be held graveside at the new section of Calvary Cemetery in South Portland on Monday, Sept. 13, at 2p.m.﻿Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to3 Dogs Rescue atP.O. Box 228Suite 228Berwick, Maine 03901or via credit card at http://www.paypal.com/paypalme/3DogsRescue

