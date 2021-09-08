Donald Harvey Coulombe Sr. 1932 – 2021 POWNAL – Donald Harvey Coulombe Sr., 89, passed away Sept. 5, 2021 at home in Pownal, surrounded by Love. He was born Jan. 30, 1932 in Brunswick, the son of Simone (Derocher)and Harvey Coulombe,. He served two years in the U. S. Army. For many years he managed “Pelletier’s Scrap Yard”, and he retired from BIW in 1998 where he earned the nickname “The Bear”. In 1953 he married the love of his life Alice Williams and they made their home in Brunswick until 1976. That is when they moved to Pownal, where he lived the remainder of his life. In his childhood he had a paper route that he would use some of the money to buy a slice of pie. The waitresses called him pie face. “He earned many nicknames over the years, A few of the favorites were Pie Face, Coolie, Junky Joe and The Bear.” Don loved dancing with his wife, which he surely must be doing in Heaven. Of course to country music. He had a great sense of humor, especially while telling stories of the past, always with many chuckles along the way. He and Alice drove around, constantly looking for the best fried scallops. And yes they found them in the oddest places, not on the coast. Donald was predeceased by his parents; his wife; his son Roland and son in-law Herkie Couture. Survivors include his daughter Gloria Couture of Brunswick and her partner David Dutton, son Donald Coulombe Jr. of Yarmouth, son Roger Coulombe and wife Linda of Scarborough, daughter Debra Mitchell and her fiancé Chris Mercier of Pownal, daughter-in-law Aneta Coulombe of Connecticut; several grandchildren; great- grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank ” Chan’s Hospice” for their help and wonderful care during this difficult time. A graveside service will be held on Saturday Sept. 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, Pownal, Maine. To leave a note or share a memory, please visit, http://www.brackettfh.com

