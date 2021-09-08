PORTLAND – Beth A. Leone (MacWilliam) passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice on Sept. 3, 2021. She was born Dec. 6, 1925, daughter of John and Edna MacWilliam of Portland. Beth lived in Portland her entire life.

She was predeceased by her husband, Fred, and by her siblings, Ona, John, Eula, and Norman. She is survived by her sister, Jean Reynolds of Delaware. She also is survived by two sons, Rick (Karen) and Larry; two grandsons, Joseph (Leona), and Andrew (Shari); five great-grandchildren, Justina, Jaycee, Zoe, Dominic, and Brianna; two great-great-grandchildren, Cameron and Amber; as well as by several nieces and nephews.

Beth attended Portland Schools and graduated from Deering High in 1943. She attended secretarial school, and then worked for the telephone company for a while. At a wedding in 1944, she met Fred, the love of her life. They were married Oct. 13, 1945, and lived happily together for 71 years.

When her two sons attended Day Nursery School, Beth began a job as a secretary for a Portland heart specialist. She held the job for several years until the family moved from the inner city to East Deering in 1959. She was a housewife for a few years and then held part time jobs for Otis Elevator and Baker and Adams, a local accounting firm. Eventually, she went full time and the firm became Peat Marwick Mitchell and Company.

She and Fred retired in 1987 and enjoyed many trips across America with their dear friends, Dottie Purington, Ellie (Caprio) Smalls, and Monte Smalls. They also spent the month of February in Florida for many years which enabled them to visit Rick and Karen and their two grandsons.

Beth and Fred volunteered at the St. Joseph Manor from 1987 to 2005 moving patients around the building for events and religious ceremonies. Quite often, the patients were younger than them. Beth was a member of the Italian Heritage Club and, in past years, a member of the Emblem Club of the Portland Lodge of Elks. After Fred passed in 2017, Beth continued to live in their townhouse in North Deering until she broke her neck in September of that year. After her recovery, which surprised the doctor, Beth moved to the Park Danforth where she remained until her death. She enjoyed the social activities and companionship, and she rekindled some relationships with friends from years past.

Beth’s family would like to thank the staff at Gosnell for the wonderful care they provided as she passed on. Thanks to the Park Danforth staff, as well, for the wonderful support she received from them during her 3.5 years living there.

Visiting hours will be held at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home at 660 Brighton Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. A memorial mass will be held, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue in Portland with a graveside service to follow at New Calvary Cemetery.

Based on guidelines from the State of Maine, for those in attendance for both the visitation and the memorial service here at the funeral home, masks will be required.

To share memories of Beth or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be given to the:

Good Shepherd

Food Bank of Maine

P.O. Box 1807

Auburn, ME 04211

Guest Book