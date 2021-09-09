SACO — All three Saco City Councilors up for re-election this November are virtual shoe-ins, barring a successful write-in effort. There are no races for Wards 1, 3 and 6.
There are races for two of the four, three-year terms available on the Saco School Board..
For City Council, Saco Ward 1 Councilor Marshall Archer, Ward 3 Councilor Joseph Gunn and Ward 6 Councilor Jodi MacPhail are all unopposed in their bids for re-election.
Ethan Alcorn and Arthur Archie are vying to represent constituents of Ward 1 on the Saco School Board. Christina Shea recently resigned the seat; her term was due to expire this year.
Incumbent Jeffrey Richard is unopposed in his bid for Ward 3.
William Gayle and Kerry Grover will vie for the Ward 5 seat. Art Tardif, who had been the Ward 5 member, resigned from the board a month ago for medical reasons. The term was to expire this year.
Incumbent Elizabeth Johnston is unopposed for the Ward 7 Saco School Board seat
Clair Foran is the sole candidate for Ward 6 Ward Clerk, a two-year term, and is the sole candidate in all seven wards.
There are no candidates for Election Wardens in the seven wards.
