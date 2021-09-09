Buxton planners consider new mobile home park, day cares

The Buxton Planning Board has a packed agenda for Monday, Sept. 13, that includes public hearings for a new mobile home park and a day care.

Dearborn Development LLC is requesting permission to build a 16-lot mobile home park on 15.25 acres at 476 Parker Farm Road, near the intersection of Chicopee and Parker Farm roads.

Sandra Marshall is applying to open an in-home day care on a 70-acre parcel at 828 Long Plains Road. The property is in the rural district.

Both projects could receive final approval at Monday’s meeting.

In a continuing review, Kerri Rappold of Kerebear Child Care, LLC, is proposing a day care at 871 Long Plains Road in a building known as the Buxton Powder House Complex. The building is on a 29-acre lot in the rural and business commercial overlay districts.

The board will also continue to review a request by Dearborn Family, LLC, for a 27-lot residential cluster subdivision in the residential district on Watreman Road on 174 acres.

Bill Ham is requesting a review of a three-lot, single-family subdivision on 191 acres off Old Standish Road in the residential district.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

50 years ago

The Westbrook American reported on Sept. 1, 1971, that Staff Sgt. Robert W. Files of West Buxton graduated with honors from the U.S. Air Force leadership School at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. A 1964 graduate of Bonny Eagle High School, Files was a missile technician.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: