Historical society hours

The Westbrook Historical Society is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays in the community center at 426 Bridge St., and will open for special occasions by appointment.

The society houses a museum and research library. Members are currently working on a calendar for 2022.

For more information, call the society at 854-5588.

King Memphis reigns

King Memphis will entertain at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St.

“Well known in Maine for decades, King Memphis is our premier Rockabilly band,” according to a post on the Conant Homestead Facebook page.

They have opened for B.B. King, Night Ranger and Little Feat and as a back up band for Dale Hawkins, Ronnie Dawson, Sonny West and Joe Clay.

King Memphis “delivers the major energy that can make a pig dance. They will get you up and shaking,” the Facebook post said.

Band members include Matthew Robins (guitar, vocals), Kris Eckhardt (vocals, guitar), Kris Day (upright bass) and David Ragsdale (drums).

The farm opens at 6 p.m. and the suggested donation is $10, with all proceeds going to the musicians. All concerts are bring-your-own food, drink and chairs. Events are held on a large lawn, so bug spray is recommended.

Parking is on the house side of the street, at Ernies Bicycles or in town; the farm is an eight-minute walk from the Mechanic Street METRO and parking area.

Concerts continue at Conant Homestead through Oct. 20.

60 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 13, 1961, that Mr. and Mrs. Leo Champagne and family of Saco Street returned home after spending the summer at their cottage on Little Sebago Lake in Raymond.

