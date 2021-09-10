Windham library welcomes patrons for in-person programs

The Windham Public Library is pleased to announce that September marks the beginning of in-person programs at the library after a long hiatus due to COVID. Those who would like to attend should be aware of new COVID guidelines. Masks are required at all indoor activities and are optional for outside events. These rules are in keeping with current protocols and will help ensure library visitors are safe, especially young patrons who are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine.

Some of the programs being offered are Tech Help from 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Story Time from 10:30-11 a.m. Thursdays and Movie Time at at 1 p.m. Thursdays. For more information about what the library has to offer, including an author talk on Wednesday, Sept. 15, call 892-1908 or visit windham.lib.me.us.

Senior shopping trips

The Windham Parks & Recreation department is offering seniors the opportunity to go shopping Thursday mornings in North Windham. The route varies from week to week, with stops including Hannaford, Shaw’s, Walmart, Dollar Tree, CVS or other pharmacies, Goodwill, Bull Moose, the post office and an area pet store.

Reserve a spot on the bus by calling Parks & Recreation between Monday and Wednesday. A call will be made Wednesday afternoon to confirm the pickup time the next morning. For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 892-1905.

Church thrift shop sale

The North Windham Union Church UCC is having a $5 bag sale from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Thursdays until Sept. 23. Stop by the shop at 723 Roosevelt Trail in North Windham and fill your bag with clothing, housewares, books, puzzles, toys and more – all for just $5! This is a great opportunity to do some incredible bargain hunting, so be sure to visit.

Bean supper

American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 is hosting one of its legendary bean suppers Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Windham Veteran’s Center, located behind the Hannaford store in North Windham.

The meal consists of traditional New England fare, with a delicious variety of beans, salads and desserts to choose from. The doors open at 5 p.m. The cost is $8 per person. Children under 12 dine for free. All proceeds from the dinner will support the post’s youth and veterans programs.

Harvest supper for seniors

The Institute for Integrative Aging at Saint Joseph’s College is hosting a harvest supper from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. The meal celebrates the season’s harvest and includes molasses oatmeal bread with salted maple butter, a garden salad with cucumber dill dressing, lemon rosemary chicken with Parmesan, risotto cakes, roasted summer vegetables and peaches and cream shortcake for dessert.

The event will take place in the beautiful Stone Barn facility on the college campus in Standish. The cost is $35 per person. Seating is limited to 40 people; sign up by Sept. 10 to attend. For more information or to register, visit sjcme.edu/dine-with-iia.

