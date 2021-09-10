NORRIDGEWOCK — One person died Friday and another was seriously injured after a car traveling on Route 2 collided with a utility truck, authorities said.

Christopher Allen, 46, of Madison, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala east on Route 2 in Norridgewock near Oosoola Park when it came upon an oncoming utility truck about 5:45 a.m., according to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster.

The truck, driven by Curtis Stephens, 42, of Jeffersonville, Kentucky, crossed the center line and struck the Impala, according to police.

“Allen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash,” Lancaster said.

A passenger in the Impala, Shannon Rollins-Allen, 44, of Madison, was injured. She was taken by ambulance to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan and was later transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Her condition was not immediately known, Lancaster said.

Stephens sustained minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

Route 2 was closed for about four hours from Everett Tires to the park as authorities investigated the crash and worked to clear the scene. The speed limit in the area is 25 mph.

“The actual cause of the crash remains under investigation,” Lancaster said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Maine State Police, Skowhegan police and Norridgewock firefighters.

