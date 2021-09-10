Maine reported 506 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the state works through a backlog of tests and patients fill intensive care units in record numbers. There were eight additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 79,929 cases of COVID-19, and 959 deaths.

The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 337 on Friday, compared to 371 a week ago and 147 a month ago. Maine has the sixth-lowest rate of virus prevalence in the nation, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute, with 26.7 cases per 100,000 residents, compared to the national average of 45 cases per 100,000. Connecticut has the lowest rates in the country at 15.4, while hard-hit states like Tennessee, South Carolina and Kentucky are experiencing rates of 90 or more cases per 100,000.

With the pandemic still surging in much of the country, President Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new vaccination mandates, including requiring business with 100 or more employees to have their workers vaccinated or tested weekly, and a mandate for federal workers and health care workers to get their shots. About one in three Maine workers will be affected by the new mandates.

During his Wednesday media briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said agency staffers were working through more than 2,400 positive test results that had to be reviewed to distinguish new infections from repeat positive tests of known cases.

Shah said the Maine CDC was receiving 420-440 positive test results every day and that additional staff have been added to the review team.

“We anticipate that there will be sustained, high numbers of cases as we make our way through those 2,441 labs,” Shah said on Wednesday.

While the 193 total hospitalizations in Maine – as of Thursday – is still shy of last winter’s peak numbers, the 74 patients in intensive care unit beds is the most to date. Additionally, 38 of those people – roughly 20 percent of all hospitalizations – required ventilators to assist with breathing.

Between 70 and 75 percent of those hospitalized – and nearly 100 percent of people in the ICU on some days – are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Maine CDC said.

“It’s deeply concerning,” Shah said about current hospitalizations and the record number of ICU patients. “There is a saying that what’s predictable is preventable. That’s kind of what keeps me up at night. The delta surge was predictable. The question is: How many of the instances of people being hospitalized or in the ICU or on ventilators, how many of those are preventable?”

