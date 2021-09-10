Nearly 154,000 people were successful in winning an any-deer permit in 2021. The first two digits of the Any Deer Permit Number/Superpack Permit Number is the Wildlife Management District (WMD) in which the hunter was selected. For example: 23R000000 refers to WMD23.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Republican governors threaten to sue over Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandates
-
Schools and Education
Harvard University will divest itself from fossil fuels
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston leaders call Leroy Walker’s racist comments ‘hurtful and detrimental’
-
Outdoors
Search: Maine 2021 deer hunt lottery winners
-
Local & State
Maine reports 506 new cases of COVID-19; 8 more deaths