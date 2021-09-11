DOVER, N.H. – Edward S. Webber of New Hampshire, died on Sept. 6, 2021, at the age of 88.

Edward proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1958 as a lieutenant commander (LCDR) on the USS General W. A. Mann (Tap 112). His duty in Japan and Korea was one of the highlights of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; and two children, Karen Webber and David Webber of Massachusetts, three stepchildren, Karla Ruzicka, Laurel Ruzicka, Dana Ruzicka and his wife Karen; three step-grandchildren, Maia Havrda, Kaitlyn Ruzicka, and T.J. Ruzicka; his brother, Stephen Webber and sister-in-law Marlene Webber of Ontario, Canada; and was predeceased by his brother, William Webber, and survived by his sister-in-law, Betsy Webber of Florida.

Ed was a graduate of Deering High School in Portland and received his CLU at the American College of Life Underwriters, an ASA Accounting from Bentley College, and a B.A. Business Administration from Colby College. After working at Stone and Webster Service Corp., New York, he joined Cumming Bros., Inc. as an assistant treasurer in Portland. At Investors Diversified Service Inc., he achieved his CLU and was involved in direct sales of insurance and investment products to individuals and businesses. Later, he worked at Digital Equipment Corp. as an Information Systems Specialist, Semiconductor Operations. Before he retired, Ed returned to the field of financial planning at Lance Financial Associates.

Ed loved time with his family most of all. He and Mary enjoyed cruises and travel, and took many wonderful trips in Europe, Canada, and Alaska. At the end, he was surrounded by his children, stepchildren, and grandchildren. Ed will be greatly missed.

Charitable donations in Ed’s memory may be made to Pine Street Inn in Boston or The Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine.

