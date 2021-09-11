SCARBOROUGH – Noel James Ryan, 77 of Scarborough, passed away Sept. 4, 2021 in Matthews, N.C.

He was born March 2, 1944 in Dublin, Ireland to the late John and Ita Ryan. He served in the United States Air Force from 1963-1967. Mr. Ryan retired as Superintendent of Public Works in Amherst, Mass. and held the same position in Athol, Mass.

He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Jeanne Ryan; and his daughter, Colleen Shaw.

Survivors include his son, Timothy Ryan (Vicki) of Weddington, N.C., son-in-law, Todd Shaw of Brunswick; grandchildren Connor, Michaela, and Brendan Shaw; brother, Kenneth Ryan (Ann) of Donegal, Ireland.

Services will be delayed until Spring 2022 but will include a burial service at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Loved ones will be notified once final arrangements have been made. The family is being served by Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services, Weddington, N.C.

Guest Book