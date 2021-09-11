PORTLAND – Marjorie M. Brown, born on Sept. 20, 1950, in Portland, died Friday, August 27, 2021, at Maine Medical Center after a brief illness.

Marjorie was the daughter of Raymond E. Davis and Natalie Hodgkins Davis of Portland. As a child, Marjorie traveled throughout Europe and started school in Germany. The family was then stationed in Bermuda where they spent three years. After Raymond retired from the Air Force, the family returned to Portland and Marjorie attended and graduated from Deering High School.

Marjorie soon married the love of her life Alfred C. Brown. They enjoyed treasure hunting for antiques at yard sales, camping, fishing and spending time with their children Juliet and Kevin. Marjorie was an avid reader, loved horror movies and had a green thumb in the garden. Marjorie was kindhearted but was not afraid to “tell it like it is.”

Marjorie is predeceased by her parents Raymond and Natalie Davis; and her loving husband, Alfred Brown.

She is survived by her daughter, Juliet Angis and her husband Lawrence of Dayton, her son, Kevin Brown and his wife Marianne of Portland; her grandson, Timothy Healey of Hampton, Va. and granddaughter, Nikki-Anne Healey and her partner Jay Nearis of Amesbury, Mass.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 9 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

