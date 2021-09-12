HOLLIS – Betty Ann Bell, 88, most recently of Hollis, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

She was born to the late Harold and Pearl Hatch, Nov. 30, 1932, in Maynard, Mass. She was one of 10 children. Betty attended Maynard schools and graduated high school in 1950. Betty married the late James Bell in 1972, they lived together in Acton, Mass. until 1978 when they moved to Centerville, Mass. In 2003 they settled in Hollis.

Betty worked as a phone operator for Bell Telephone and then Digital in her younger years. After marrying Jim she took a few years to herself. Later, while living in Centerville, Mass., she was the communications director for Cape Cod Hospital where she was affectionately referred to as “Ma Bell”.

During her younger years she enjoyed snowmobiling and camping with her friends and family. She loved country music and every week she and Jim would get dressed in their fancy duds and go out Square Dancing. She enjoyed sharing “love is” cartoons with her husband who left her love notes with them.

Betty enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren perform in shows, excel in sports or simply just spending time together. She adored having people over and playing games were her passion throughout her life. When living in Maine she would visit the Hollis Rec department every week for Cribbage and lunch. Every night after dinner games were played. She enjoyed going out for lunch and exploring new places. At one restaurant a local group of people, known as the Bozos, “adopted” her and she joined them every week for lunch.

Betty is survived by four children, Charlotte Fiandaca of Orange, Mass.. Garry Foley and his wife Karin of Phillipston, Mass., Joe Bell and his wife Kathy of Mashpee, Mass., Jeanne Martin and her husband John of Hollis. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren

Betty is predeceased by her husband, James Bell; daughter, Charlene Keefe, son, Michael Foley; and grandson, Edward Bezanson.

Viewings will be held at Doane Beal and Ames Funeral Home in Hyannis, Mass. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Commitment ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bourne National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass.

A luncheon hosted by Betty’s niece, Jo Ann Carville, will take place immediately following the ceremony at 67 Punkhorn Point, Mashpee, Mass.

The family respectfully requests that masks be worn when indoors regardless of vaccinations status.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Old White Church, 15 Salmon Falls Rd., in Bar Mills. Light refreshments will be served. The celebration will also be available via ZOOM.

