BUXTON – Lois M. Berry, 87, of Main Street, wife of the late Carlton L. Berry, passed away on Sept. 7, 2021 at the Gorham House.

She was born in Hollis on Dec. 4, 1933, the daughter of Ralph and Marion (Burnham) Goff.

She was predeceased by her parents; her older brother, Keith Goff and her younger sister, Elaine Townsend.

She married Carlton L. Berry in 1953, and they celebrated 68 years of marriage earlier this year. They spent a life of true love together and were inseparable. Even as both of them dealt with health and medical issues, they were always together. She missed him so terribly after he passed away in June of this year.

She is survived a sister, Shirley Rowe; her two children, Wayne and his wife Maggi of Hollis, and Brian and his wife Linda of Winthrop; along with six grandchildren, Wayne Jr. (Sarah) Berry, Annette Berry, Edwin (Crystal) Berry, B. Jacob (Jessica) Berry, Jessica (Jamie) Newton and Jenna (Rusty) Wilson; along with 10 great-grandchildren.

She attended Hollis schools, and graduated from Hollis High School in 1951, the valedictorian of her class. After high school, she graduated from Gray’s Business College in Portland and then worked as a bookkeeper at Saunders Brothers in Westbrook.

Lois worked with her husband Carlton doing tax collector duties for the Town of Buxton from 1957 until 1983, the first years from home at a desk in the kitchen, then later at the town office in Buxton Center. She also worked as secretary for the selectmen for many years. She later worked for Sears, Roebuck and Co.

She spent many years enjoying genealogy research, and became a proud member of the Mayflower Descendants. She was a member of the Buxton-Hollis Lionettes. She and Carlton traveled to Florida and to several National Parks and Civil War sites. She also enjoyed a good card or board game, jigsaw puzzles, bowling, watching the Red Sox, and spending time with family and friends.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Gorham House and Beacon Hospice.

Visiting hours will be on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, located at 498 Long Plains Rd. (Rte. 22) in Buxton. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Lois Berry to:

online at alz.org/donate or

National Processing Center, Alzheimer’s Association,

PO Box 96011,

Washington DC 20090-6011

Guest Book