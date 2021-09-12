PORTLAND – Kathryn Stead died peacefully in her own home surrounded by loving family, friends, and neighbors on Sept. 8, 2021.

Kathryn was a longtime resident of Portland. Raised in Gardner, Mass., she met her lifelong love and husband of nearly 50 years, Peter Stead, in college. She was on the field hockey team and he drove her team bus as a work-study, and the rest is history. They built a beautiful life together, having their first child, Jeffrey, in 1971 and later twins, Emily and Carolyn, in 1980.

Kathryn loved flowers and gardening, soaking up sun rays on her back deck or in the light filled living room of her home on Gleckler Road. She loved to sing, to read poetry by Mary Oliver, and to spend time with her grandchildren. Kathryn loved to walk; daily around the block, stopping to say hello and catch up with neighbors; in Evergreen Cemetery with cherished friends; sometimes alone to reflect and appreciate the ever-changing seasons. She had a long career in teaching; eventually earning a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Wheelock College and retiring as the Chair of the Early Childhood Education Program at Central Maine Community College.

Kathryn is survived by her daughters Emily and Carolyn Stead, sons-in-law Kurt Smith and Jay Riddlesberger; and five grandchildren, Karen Stead Smith (9) and Willian Stead Smith (4), Isadora Stead Riddlesberger (5), and Maxwell and Arlo Stead Riddlesberger (2).

She is also survived by two loving brothers, Kenneth Briggs and Thomas Briggs, and her cousin, Linda Havumaki, who she thought of as a sister.

She is predeceased by her parents Dora and Clayton Briggs; her husband, Peter Stead; and her son, Jeffrey Stead.

A memorial service will be held at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. in Portland, on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. A private burial will follow at a later date.

Based on guidelines from the State of Maine, for those in attendance for the memorial service here at the funeral home, masks will be required.

