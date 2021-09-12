WINDHAM – Frances E. (Cole) Esty, 92, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2021 at Gorham House. She was born in Westbrook on Oct. 9, 1928, a daughter to William and Evelyn (Knapton) Cole.

She attended Gorham Schools at White Rock. In 1946 she married Harold Esty, they moved into an old farmhouse on 89 acres and together they raised a family. She retired from GTE Sylvania after 27 years.

In retirement she fulfilled a lifelong dream of traveling the world. She traveled throughout Europe and the Caribbean, as well as Hawaii and Alaska. Frances was a member of the Easter Star, Red Hatters, and several bowling leagues.

In addition to her parents, siblings, and husband, Frances was predeceased by her son, Ronald Esty and infant daughter, Dorothy Louise.

Frances is survived by her daughters Barbara Lesniak, Judith Chipman, and Frances Smith, son, Harold Esty; sister, Mary Stevens; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID, burial will be private for family.

To express condolences and to participate in Frances’ online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances’ memory may be sent to the

Alzheimer’s Association

383 US Route 1, Suite #2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

or the

American Heart Assoc.

51 U.S. Route 1, Suite #M

Scarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book