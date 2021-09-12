SACO – Janet Elizabeth Jones Stebbins passed away trampled by butterflies on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Saco. Janet was a bright light and spirit and she will shine on in our memories.

A Celebration Of Life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be posted to http://www.dcpate.com. ﻿

She was passionate about protecting the planet and asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 350.org to help fight climate change or to

St. Cuthbert’s Chapel,

c/o NCS Alexander Taft,

3612 Woodley Road NW

Washington, DC 20011.

﻿

