STANDISH – Shari Lee Robinson, 74, died peacefully on Sept. 6, 2021 at her home on Watchic Lake after a recent brain cancer diagnosis.

Born Oct. 6, 1946 in Bangor, Shari was the daughter of the late Ardelle Briggs and Darrol Robinson. At the age of 9, Shari and her family moved to Kittery where she and her brother, Jeffrey, were raised by their single mother.

She attended Kittery schools and graduated from Traip Academy in 1964. In 1968, she received a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Maine, Orono and later earned a master’s degree in Library Science at Simmons College and a Doctorate in Education from Nova Southeastern University.

She served as a librarian at Greely High School in Cumberland, Plummer-Motz Elementary School in Falmouth, Thomas Memorial Library and Pond Cove Elementary School both in Cape Elizabeth and Charles E. Thomas Memorial Library in Prouts Neck. Her profound love of stories and her respect for authors made her an extraordinary librarian. She also served as Library Media Specialist, President of the Cape Elizabeth Education Association, and as a member of Tilton School’s Board of Trustees from 2014 to 2018.

Shari’s style of engagement and personal passion for literature was an inspiration to educators, parents and, most meaningfully, the young people who visited her at her libraries. It was common to find her surrounded by children, enraptured by the yarns she read aloud from the latest books she had selected for the library shelves under her direction. Her irrepressibly positive spirit, her sense of fairness, and her love of life was always at the forefront of her work.

After retiring, Shari enjoyed time outdoors along the coast of Maine and Florida and on Watchic Lake in Standish. She remained a voracious reader and was a master knitter; she practiced yoga, walked daily with friends and family, gardened, and continuously explored the culinary arts by cooking amazing meals for her family and guests. She appeared to have boundless energy but also enjoyed her quiet time alone.

Shari is cherished as a neighbor, friend, aunt, daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Clarke B. Smith; her brother, Jeffrey D. Robinson; her son and daughter, J. Brandon Turner and Jessika Turner Morin, her stepdaughters Morgan and Brennan Smith, and their loved ones including Elizabeth Kinney, Jennifer Wagner, Dan Morin, Karl Turner, and Frank Guinta. She adored her niece, nephews; and seven grandchildren, Marta Robinson Day, Eli Robinson, Duncan Robinson, Eleanor Turner, Katy Morin, Colby Guinta, Jack Guinta, Isabel Turner, Amy Morin, and Mandi Morin. She was deeply loved by her three grand-poodles, three grand-Chihuahuas and two grand-bunnies.

A celebration of life service and reception will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home at 199 Woodford St., Portland at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend and, if interested, share their thoughts and feelings.

Please visit http://www.jonesrich&barnes.com to leave a tribute in Shari’s memory.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shari’s name to the children’s section of the

Baxter Memorial Library in Gorham

71 South St.,

Gorham, ME 04038 or the

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 US-1,

Scarborough, ME 04074

