WESTBROOK – Octavia M. Trzenska, 95, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born Dec. 6, 1925, in Westbrook, a daughter of Frank and Lottie (Clemens) Smith.

Octavia grew up in Westbrook and attended local schools. She retired from S.D. Warren after 40 years of service and was a devoted member of the Westbrook – Warren Congregational Church.

Octavia had many passions including baking, especially pastries, along with traveling and cruising the world with her husband. She’ll be remembered as a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother who took great pride in her appearance.

In addition to her parents, Octavia was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Roman Trzenska; son, David Trzenska DMD; and her sisters Virginia Pelton and Jean Barry.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Perry and her husband Dale of Westbrook; grandchildren Jennifer Lombardo and her husband Jim, and Stephen Perry and his girlfriend Becky; great-grandchildren Alex and his partner Jamie, Kerri and her partner Kalyn, Joe, and Kayla; and great-great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Marley.

A private interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook.

To express condolences or to participate in Octavia’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

