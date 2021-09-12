PORTLAND – Phyllis E. Carter 95, of Portland, passed away Sept. 9, 2021 at home surrounded by her children.

Phyllis was the first daughter of Elwood Sr., and Gladys Kinney Edgecomb. She grew up in Hallowell and moved to Portland after graduating from Hall-Dale High School. She attended the Portland School of Art and worked at the Osteopathic Hospital. In 1951 she married Joseph L Carter, a chaplain’s assistant for the U.S. Air Force. Phyllis and Joe moved several times and had homes in New Mexico, Kansas, Michigan, and New York. Phyllis spent nearly a year in French Morocco with her two oldest sons and husband.

Phyllis had numerous hobbies and interests most recently buying and selling items found in yard sales and auctions. For many years, she attended auctions with her sons and became adept at listing items for sale online. In doing so, she chatted by email with individuals all over the world. Many will remember Phyllis by a cake she made for special celebrations. Her family will recall the dozens of fancy-decorated cookies that were central to Christmas holidays.

She is predeceased by two sons, Lawrence Carter and Michael Carter; and grandson, Larry Lee Carter.

She is survived by Gerald “Jerry” Carter and his wife Linda, of Standish, Carol Jo Morse “CJ” and her husband Roger, of Westbrook, Paul Carter and his partner Vivian Ramos of Waterboro, and Mary “Betsy” Haskins and her husband Robert of Middletown, Va. Surviving grandchildren are Jerry Joseph Carter, of Perris, Calif., Scott Carter of Cumberland Foreside, Emily Morse of Austin, Texas, Josiah Morse of South Portland, Allie Morse of Windham, Crystal Carter of Windham, Samantha Carter of Lewiston, Claire Haskins of Harrisonburg, Va., Peter Haskins of Middletown, Va. and Amanda Carter of Gray. Phyllis had 17 great-grandchildren.

Services will be announced at a later date by Jones, Rich, and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. For further information and to send a tribute in memory of Phyllis please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the

Shriners Hospital for Children- Boston,

51 Blossom St.,

Boston, MA 02114

https://tinyurl.com/shrinerschildren

