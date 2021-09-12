CAPE CORAL, Fla – Wayne Stuart Jensen was born on Sept. 25, 1942. He lived in Westbrook. Wayne was a graduate of Westbrook High School. After graduating he joined the United States Air Force. His further adventures took him to Blair, Nebraska where he attended Dana College. There, he met and married his wonderful wife Susan and they spent the next 53 years together.

He had two children, Jeff and Jayne. From Nebraska, Wayne moved to Cape Coral, Fla. where he was a successful high school teacher at North Fort Myers High School. He also coached baseball and football.

Wayne was the first kidney transplant recipient in Lee County. Even with health issues he remained upbeat and positive. Wayne loved his family, he loved his country, and he believed with every fiber of his being in Jesus Christ. He was a great person and a great friend to all he met throughout his incredible journey, as a husband and father he was second to none!

Wayne went to the Lord Sept. 5, 2021.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan Jensen; his two children, Jeff Jensen, his wife Carol and Jayne Jensen, her partner George Paul Downey; his three grandchildren, Austin Deno, Jacob Stuart Jensen and Jenna Leilani Jensen; his brother, Jonathan Jensen, his wife Polly; and many cousins; nieces and nephews.

Services will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m.

Guest Book