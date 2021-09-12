PORTLAND – Philip Johnson Haskell, 84, son of Kenneth Haskell and Frances (Johnson) Haskell, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in Portland.

He attended local schools and graduated from the University of Maine, Orono, BSME in 1959. While captain of the University of Maine 1959 track team, Philip was the State of Maine 100 Yard Dash Champion, and the New England 100 Yard Dash Champion. Upon graduation in 1959, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, through the University of Maine ROTC program. He was honorably discharged with the rank of captain. He returned to college and earned his MBA from Xavier University, in Cincinnati, graduating in 1966.

His employment with the General Electric Company took him and his family to numerous cities across the United States. Electing career changes, Philip became the director of manufacturing for RCA in Meadowlands, Pa. then for Case Corp in Silver Springs Md. He subsequently became vice president of manufacturing for Fairfield Industries, and Racal Communications Inc. in Germantown, Md.

Philip was involved in USA Swimming as a starting judge, officiating at many Maryland swimming meets for elementary school ages through senior high school. A former boy scout himself, he also volunteered as a Webolos Troop Leader of the U.S. Scouting in McMurray, Pa., preparing Cub Scouts to “cross over the bridge” into Senior Scouting.

In retirement Philip and his wife Elaine purchased and sailed a 40 foot sailboat, often with sailing friends, in the Caribbean and eventually in the Chesapeake Bay. After an absence of 45 years, Philip and Elaine returned to Portland in 2007 and built a retirement home.

In 2008, at the request of the Portland Republican Party, Philip Haskell ran against Ann Haskell, the incumbent for state representative. She was returned to office. Philip volunteered at Wayside Soup Kitchen, Kiwanis activities, and the Woodford Congregational Church.

Philip is survived by his wife, Elaine of 63 years; and by his three children; and several grandchildren.

There will be no services due to the coronavirus. The family thanks you for all the support.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Philip’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous