MINOT – Karyn Ann Lebel of Minot, passed away peacefully at her home on August 30, 2021, with her devoted husband Sandy by her side. Karyn was born in Lewiston, Jan. 28, 1948, the daughter of Oscar and Isabelle (Cote) Lebel.

Karyn grew up in Auburn and graduated from Edward Little High School in 1966. Karyn continued her education at Northeastern University, graduating in 1971 with a B.A. in Sociology. At Northeastern Karyn worked for multiple Social Welfare agencies. She also worked for Child Protective Services, Job Corp and Upward Bound. A true child of the ’60s she was active in political causes.

Karyn was a lover of the theatre. She delighted in children’s productions as well as grand Broadway musicals. Aside from being part of the audience, she took to the stage herself. In college she had the lead role in Neil Simon’s “Star Spangled Girl”. While living on Cape Cod Karyn performed in four Provincetown Theatre Company productions. This included her favorite role as Stella in Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire”.

During a college summer Karyn and her best friend Allison Kern made their way to the Provincetown Inn to waitress. Drawn by the endearing friendships made at the Inn and the beauty of Cape Cod, Karyn cast aside her prior ambitions and made the Cape her permanent home and pursued her career in waitressing. Although her dad initially questioned this decision, he was supportive and embraced it. Her Dad, Mom, sisters, and extended family enjoyed many vacations there.

In the summer of 1975 while working at the University of Maine with the Upward Bound program, Karyn met her love, Sandy (Alexander Nisbet). They married in the fall and returned to Cape Cod. Their son Nicholas was born in 1976 and enjoyed growing up on the bayside beaches of Truro. Karyn managed Bayview Cottages in North Truro while Sandy pursued his career at The Post office. They eventually bought their home in Truro. Their home was a delight to visit with its screened porch and beautiful gardens. Karyn was known for her eclectic style and filled the house with treasured antiques and flea market finds. She also loved textiles, and decorated with them throughout their house.

At this time, she held her favorite job working for her beloved friends Tom and Mary Pucci at Pucci’s Harborside as head waitress where she worked for 12 years. She suffered a debilitating stroke in 1992. Though unable to work, Karyn was undaunted and remained active with friends and the community. She will be remembered for her keen sense of humor, her style and her genuine interest in others. She laughed every day and enjoyed many lifelong friendships.

Karyn was predeceased by her parents ; and brother-in-law, David Ezhaya of Windham.

She is survived by her husband, Alexander (Sandy) Nisbet of Minot; her sister, Nancy Ezhaya of Windham, sister, Patty Lebel (Bill Rogers) of Portland; aunts Jean Cote and Joan Lepage (Charles); her dear friend, Helene Lyons; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins; and her loving son, Nicholas Lebel Nisbet with whom she had a uniquely beautiful relationship. Nick lives in Denver with his wife Patty and Karyn’s much loved grandson Ryder Provencher Nisbet.

Karyn’s sisters wish to acknowledge the tremendous care given by Sandy at the end of her life. It was not the stuff of romance novels; it was a love story. And Sandy would like to thank Hospice for their support and guidance in making a positive difference during Karyn’s final days.

There will be a celebration of Karyn’s life announced at a later date.

Those who wish to make a donation in Karyn’s name, please consider:

thephoenix.org.

Or send to

The Phoenix

2239 Champa St.

Denver CO 80205.

The Phoenix is a physically active community for individuals who are recovering from substance abuse disorder.

Or you may consider

Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240.

