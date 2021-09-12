RUMNEY, N.H. – Surrounded by her family, Sara Ellen (Ford) Carrier went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 9, 2021. She was born on May 14, 1947, daughter of Reginald and Hazel Ford of Freeport.

After graduating top five in her class from Freeport High School in 1965, she attended Barrington (Gordon) College. She excelled both in and out of the classroom, being captain of the basketball team as an underclassmen and graduating top five in her class.

She married Donald Carrier from Exeter, N.H. on June 8, 1968 in Freeport Baptist Church. She taught French at Billerica High School before moving to Poland in 1973 to start their family. They were both active in serving their community via Poland Baptist Church and Windham Baptist Church. Her voracious appetite for learning and reading led to a career at Maine Proofreading Services, where she was a highly sought after copy editor. She enjoyed counseling single, expectant mothers, playing basketball, teaching countless women’s Bible studies, cross-country skiing and executing annual family holiday gatherings!

She is survived by her husband, Donald of Rumney, N.H.; her son and wife, Matthew and Alora Carrier of Falmouth and her daughter and husband, Stephanie and Jeffrey Doherty of Rumney, N.H. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Jeffrey “JD” Doherty (14), Ethan Doherty (12), Alden Carrier (11), Nolan Carrier (8) and her newest/latest treasure Sophia (7).

A graveside funeral service will be held Monday, Sept., 13 at 10 a.m. in Exeter Cemetery at 49 Linden St., Exeter, N.H. Arrangements are under Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H. and online condolences can be shared at https://www.brewittfuneralhome.com/.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Rumney Bible Conference

(https://rumneybibleconference.org/plan-your-retreat/) or the Beacon House

(https://www.rogerson.org/site/beacon-house/).

