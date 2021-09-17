Kids heading back to school with empty stomachs will have a harder time focusing and learning. Luckily, school nutrition programs are there to help! This school year Maine is proud to offer healthy free meals to all students. However, it is important that all families still submit a meal benefit application to help strengthen school communities across Maine.

By completing an application, you can help your child’s district receive the necessary funding to continue to provide all students with the highest quality education. When every household completes the meal benefit application, districts receive more funding for things like computers, books, and school supplies.

Additionally, qualifying households may be eligible for additional benefits including extra money for groceries through the Pandemic EBT and Summer Pandemic EBT programs.

Remember a new application must be submitted each year! To submit a meal benefit application for this school year, you can apply online or contact your child’s school today.

To learn more, visit feedkids.me

