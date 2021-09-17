Maine schools have reported 1,390 cases of COVID-19 and more than 50 outbreaks in the first weeks of classes, according to a new database of coronavirus cases and outbreaks in schools.

In just the past week, the number of active outbreaks in Maine schools has grown from 14 to 52, according to the Department of Education. An outbreak is three or more epidemiologically linked positive cases.

The data released Friday include COVID-19 cases reported by Maine schools over the last 30 days, although most school districts have not been back in session that long.

By comparison, last April COVID-19 cases in Maine schools rose to 968 cases among students and staff over a 30-day period, which at that time was the high point for the pandemic.

There are about 172,000 students and 47,000 school staff in Maine. The schools with outbreaks represent about 7 percent of the states more than 700 schools.

The numbers included in the database are based on case reports made to Maine schools and not all have been confirmed by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Case totals include both students and staff. The department does not break down the numbers of cases among children versus adults.

The new data represents a change in the state’s approach to reporting on COVID in schools as the delta variant has increased the prevalence of the disease. Earlier in the school year the department was posting a weekly list of school outbreaks but was not attaching case numbers to the outbreaks.

Some of the largest outbreak investigations include 25 cases at Piscataquis Elementary School, 35 cases at Caribou High School and 34 cases at Hermon High School.

