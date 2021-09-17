The number of COVID-19 patients filling Maine hospitals reached 201 Friday, a level exceeded only a handful of times during the peak of the surge last January.

And 76 people are now in Maine intensive care units, the highest number since the pandemic began. The previous high of 72 people in ICUs was reached Sept. 11.

While the January surge peaked before vaccines were widely available, the ongoing spike comes even as 64.5 percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, including 73 percent of those over 12 and old enough to be vaccinated. It is being driven by the highly contagious delta variant, which is mostly taking a toll on the unvaccinated population in Maine and nationwide.

Between 70 and 75 percent of Maine hospital patients, and nearly all of the people in intensive care, have not been fully vaccinated, according to state officials and hospital administrators.

Maine reported another 715 cases of coronavirus Friday and two additional deaths as the state continues to work its way through a backlog of positive test results.

In total there have been 83,322 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic and 981 deaths. The number of cases being reported has overwhelmed staff at the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and has resulted in daily case counts including some cases from several days ago than a single 24-hour period.

That also appeared to be the case on Friday, with CDC data showing the cases reported Friday date back to Sept. 8. A large portion of the new cases — 200 — were reported in Penobscot County.

The seven-day average of daily new cases was 485 on Friday, up from an average of 371 two weeks ago.

A spike in demand for tests is straining supplies and creating some eligibility limits and wait times for appointments. It is accompanied by a rising rate of positive test results, indicating that the virus continues to spread in Maine communities. All Maine counties are now classified as having high or substantial transmission.

The surge comes as young people are returning to school and college.

Maine schools have reported 1,390 cases of COVID-19 in the first weeks of classes, according to a new database of coronavirus cases and outbreaks in schools.

The numbers released Friday by the Maine Department of Education cover the last 30 days and show dozens of schools with open outbreak investigations including an outbreak of 25 cases at Piscataquis Community Elementary School, 22 cases at the Mildred L. Day School in Arundel and 34 cases at Hermon High School.

The University of Maine System announced Thursday it will resume daily updates on COVID-19 starting Monday and including the number of active known cases at each university, available isolation and quarantine space and aggregate COVID-19 testing data.

As of Thursday there were 57 active known cases of COVID-19 in the university system. Ninety-seven percent of university-administered quarantine space was available and 91 percent of university-administered isolation space was available.

Across the state, 64.5 percent of Maine’s population of 1.3 million people are fully vaccinated and 73 percent of those age 12 and up who are eligible are fully vaccinated. Still, disparities exist among age groups and geographic areas. Just 56 percent of young people ages 12 to 19 are fully vaccinated while 90 percent of Mainers in their 60s and older are fully vaccinated.

Cumberland County has the highest vaccination rate, at 75.7 percent while Somerset County is the least vaccinated county at 51.9 percent.

Across the country, the surge of new cases seems to be slowing. On Friday there were 154,897 new cases reported nationally for a seven-day average of daily new cases of 150,366. That’s down from a seven-day average of 164,382 two weeks ago, according to the New York Times.

Maine’s seven-day average continues to climb, although the state still has a lower infection than many other states that have experienced even more intense spikes in cases.

Maine reported an average of 34 new daily infections per 100,000 people over the last seven days, which ranks 41st among the states, according to a tracker published by Brown University School of Public Health. The national average is 45 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

