American Red Cross Blood Drives, Sept. 21-27:

TUESDAY

Noon to 5:30 p.m., Saint Marthas Church, 34 Portland Road, Kennebunk

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 29 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 247 Walnut Hill Road, Route 115, North Yarmouth

1 to 6 p.m., Saint Maximilian Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough

THURSDAY

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road, Brunswick

FRIDAY

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., FHC Inc., 1201 Main St., Bowdoin

Noon to 5 p.m., Kittery Community Center, 120 Rogers Road, Kittery

Noon to 5 p.m., Woolwich-Wiscasset Baptist Church, 15 Fellowship Drive, Woolwich

1 to 6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook

SATURDAY

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ogunquit Town Office, 23 School St., Ogunquit

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Living Stone Community Church, 711 Ossipee Trail, Standish

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., O’Brien’s Event Center, 375 Main St., Waterville

MONDAY

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stephens Memorial Hospital, Ripley Medical Building, 193 Main St., Norway

Noon to 5 p.m., North Parish Church, 893 Main St., Sanford

12:30 to 6 p.m., Augusta Elks, 397 Civic Center Dr., Augusta

To donate blood, individuals must bring a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification at check-in. For more details, visit redcross.org/give-blood.html

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: