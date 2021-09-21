FALMOUTH
Senior Property Tax Assistance Program now open
The town of Falmouth is again offering a Senior Property Tax Assistance program. The program is open to Falmouth residents ages 62 or older, whose household income is below $50,000 per year. Refunds will be determined based on the number of valid applications received. The total amount budgeted for this program in fiscal year 2022 is $60,000.
Eligible residents must submit the following information by Oct. 14 in order to qualify for a refund: completed application; proof of age and residency; proof of income. For renters: rental or lease agreement; For homeowners: proof of property tax paid. Also, oath certifying accuracy of the application; completed W-9 form (if you did not apply in 2019).
Refunds for eligible applicants will be paid on or before Nov. 18.
Residents can either mail the application and backup documents to Town of Falmouth, Finance Department, 271 Falmouth Road, Falmouth, Maine 04105 or call Pete McHugh at 699-5311 to make an appointment to submit your application.
