WEDNESDAY

5th Annual Public Dinner of First Congregational Church of Scarborough, catered by Moe’s Original Bar-B-Q, to include pulled pork and BBQ sauce, baked beans, potato salad, and cornbread. 5 p.m. at 167 Black Point Road. Take-out only meals will be prepared. Cost: $12, cash only. Vehicles to be directed in church parking lot. Meals to be handed to vehicle operators and are available on a first-come, first-served basis until food runs out.

FRIDAY

Ancient York Lodge No. 155 spaghetti supper, 5 to 7 p.m. Lisbon Falls Masonic Hall, 703 Lisbon St., Route 196, Lisbon Falls. Adults, $8, children $4, ages 5 and younger free; family take-out bucket $9. Contact: Mike at 837-1935.

SATURDAY

Curbside/take-out baked bean supper, featuring two types of home baked beans, American Chop Suey, hot dogs, rolls, cole slaw, and a slice of homemade pie. 4:30 to 6 p.m. First Congregational Church, 141 North St., Kennebunkport. $8 for adults, $5 ages 11 and younger. By advanced orders. Call Carol at 710-7060 to reserve. Social distancing and mask wearing strictly observed. No indoor dining or restrooms available. Limited seating outdoors, weather permitting.

Take-out baked bean supper, including baked pea beans, two red hot dogs, coleslaw, biscuit, and choice of apple or blueberry pie. 4 to 5:30 p.m. at The First Congregational Church of Gray Parish House, 5 Brown St., Gray. By advance orders only. Call Carol at 650-9093 and leave your name, phone number, how many meals you want and choice of pie for each order. Cut off reservations will be at 75 meals, or by 2 p.m. Wednesday, whichever comes first. Meals $10 each, payable at time of pick-up.

