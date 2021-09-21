Maine marked a grim milestone on Tuesday with the state surpassing 1,000 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The state reported 18 additional deaths and 632 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period.

When the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports numerous deaths in one day, it is typically the result of a periodic review of death certificates reaching back several weeks and does not reflect a one-day total.

The 632 cases represent new cases recorded on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Since the pandemic began, Maine has logged 84,542 cases of COVID-19, and 1,002 deaths.

The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 481 on Tuesday, compared to 449.7 a week ago and 162.3 a month ago.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations have been rising steadily for weeks and could continue to set new records based on COVID-19 case trends, particularly in areas with lower vaccination rates. On Sunday, Maine tied the previous record of 207 hospitalizations – set at the peak of last winter’s surge when only a fraction of the population had been vaccinated – only to surpass it Monday with 214 hospital admissions.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, called Monday’s figure “another dark record.” Shah also cited a recent study published by the U.S. CDC showing that unvaccinated people in Los Angeles County, California, were 29 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals at the tail end of the study period in late-July.

“Hospitals are strained,” Shah said on Twitter. “If you are banking on a bed or an ICU – let alone monoclonal antibodies – as your strategy rather than getting vaccinated, you are miscalculating.”

On the vaccination front, 872,700 Maine people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, representing 64.92 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. Parents were celebrating a dose of good news on Monday, when Pfizer announced that its vaccine was safe and effective for ages 5-11 and would soon be submitting data to federal regulators for approval. Elementary schoolchildren could be getting their shots before Halloween, according to public health experts, based on how long it takes for the Food and Drug Administration to sort through data and give Emergency Use Authorization.

Once given the OK, about 100,000 Maine children would become eligible for the vaccine, which is currently approved for those 12 and older.

“I will be the person in line sobbing with relief,” said Christen Cowper, of Gorham, the mother of a 5-year-old boy with weakened lung functioning.

This story will be updated.

