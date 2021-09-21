BIDDEFORD — Douglas Michaud Jr. was the sort of man who was passionate about everything he did. He loved motorcycles and vintage cars and Jamie Wakefield and their unborn son.

“He was the most positive person I ever met in my life,” said Jamie on Tuesday morning.

Those who knew Michaud will gather Monday, Sept. 27 at New Life Church to celebrate his life — a life cut short on Sept. 14 when he succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds on the porch of the apartment building he owned.

A tenant of the Union Street, Biddeford building, Randal Hennessey, has been charged with murder.

Michaud, 31, was a man who was helpful to others, and was always working on a project, like making upgrades to the apartment building he bought on the tree-lined street of multi-family and single-family homes between Elm and Graham streets in 2017. He enjoyed playing pool in his Tuesday night league, attending drag races on Thursdays, and going to every car show he could, said family friend Terra Johnson. He had begun the process of becoming a firefighter.

Monday’s 2 p.m. ceremony at New Life Church, at 551 Alfred St. in Biddeford, will be followed by a celebration of Life at Champions Sports Bar, 15 Thornton St., in Saco. It is where Doug and Jamie met three years ago. He wanted to date her, but she said no at first, she said. Then she found he had listed her as his girlfriend on Facebook, and she said yes. The relationship blossomed.

Jamie’s sister Megan Wakefield said Doug was proud of everything he did, and everything he had, and that he had great hope and faith for the city of Biddeford.

“He was loud and proud, and he wanted to make his presence known,” said Megan.

“Mostly he loved Jamie and he was so excited to be a dad,” said Johnson, who spoke of Michaud’s love for her friend and business partner at Tulu Salon and Spa. “The love Jamie and Doug had for each other was never questionable and I’ve never known a couple better fitting or in love. This loss to someone I love so much is the most gut-wrenching thing I have experienced, and the strength that Jamie has truly is inspiring.”

Jamie said she is heartbroken.

She said Doug loved being a landlord and his goal was to own more buildings. If something was amiss at a tenant’s apartment, he was quick to make repairs, she recalled.

She said Doug had a difficult childhood. “He could have gone down a different path, but he wasn’t going to do that,” she said.

On Sunday, “Dougie’s Ride,” to support Jamie and their unborn son, will commence with an 8:30 a.m. registration at Waterboro Eagles, 1050 Main St. The ride includes motorcycles, cars, vintage autos, trucks “if it has an engine, it’s welcome,” organizers said. The ride starts at 10:30 a.m. and winds down later at Iron Tails Saloon in Acton.

Maine State Police have charged Hennessey, 31, with intentional and knowing murder in connection with Michaud’s death. He made a brief video appearance at York County Superior Court in Alfred on Thursday and was ordered held without bail.

According to an affidavit on file at York County Superior Court, bystanders said Hennessey and Michaud were arguing the afternoon of Sept. 14 and that Hennessey shot him and then drove away on a motorcycle. Hennessey was taken into custody by police in Durham, New Hampshire about 8 p.m. that day.

Jamie Wakefield told Biddeford Police that Hennessey seemed confrontational when she saw him in the vestibule of the apartment building that fateful afternoon around 3 p.m. They exchanged words, and Michaud came in and told Hennessey to leave Wakefield alone.

Michaud and Wakefield then went out to the front porch of the building. She told police she heard Hennessey say “Doug” as he walked out onto the porch and shot Michaud several times in the chest with a handgun before returning to the vestibule.

According to the affidavit, as Jamie began to render aid to Doug, Hennessey reappeared on the porch and shot him in the head at close range.

Bystanders said Michaud was in the process of evicting Hennessey.

Portland attorney Tina Heather Nadeau has been appointed by the court to represent Hennessey. No arraignment date has been set.

According to a Portland Press Herald report, a background check showed Hennessey has prior convictions in Maine, including felony burglaries, though none since 2016.

An eviction complaint showed Hennessey had been served a notice to quit the premises at 26 Union St. owned by Michaud in November 2019, indicating he was behind on rent and had violated terms of his lease, according to the Press Herald report. The two reached an agreement in January 2020, and the case was continued until September, when it was dismissed by the court.

An online Go Fund me effort to help Wakefield and her son had reached nearly $54,000 by early Tuesday and was scheduled to wrap up later that day.

A “Cars and Coffee for Doug” event at Strickland’s Auto and Repair is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Michaud always had a smile on his face and made everyone around him smile and laugh as well, the notice of the event by Strickland’s Auto, at 879 Portland Road, Saco stated. There will be an area set aside for donations to benefit Wakefield and her unborn son.

Johnson described Michaud as “tall, handsome and funny and always made his presence known.” Monday’s ceremony, said Johnson, is for all those who want to honor him.

Megan Wakefield said Doug Michaud was loved and gave much love and was very excited to be a father.

“He loved Jamie so much, he was so proud of her,” said Megan. “Our family loved him; his family loved her. Doug was part of our family.”

