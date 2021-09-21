KENNEBUNK – Can you guess the weight of a pumpkin? Do you like live music? How about a book sale or some goodies from the Farmer’s Market?

These events and more, including a bird walk in Hope Woods and the unveiling of the Bicentennial Quilt at the Brick Store Museum take place at Kennebunk HarvestFest, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25.

Local birders Ken James and Shiloh Schulte along with Kennebunk Land Trust Director Sarah Stanley host a bird walk at 8:30 a.m. at Hope Woods, just off Main Street behind Hope Cemetery. The event is rain or shine, but participants must RSVP at 985-8734 or email: [email protected].

Readers can peruse the books – and buy one or a dozen – at the Kennebunk Free Library’s book sale starting at 8:30 a.m. The sale runs until noon.

The Farmer’s Market opens at 8 a.m. at the Garden Street municipal lot and operates through 1 p.m.

Musician Jim Wolfe performs 10 a.m. to 11:30 on Main Street.

There is free admission all day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Brick Store Museum, where Lori Parkinson, members of the Bicentennial Committee and some of those who sewed the town’s 200th anniversary quilt, will be on hand to answer questions.

Free pumpkins for kids, a scavenger hunt, crafts, food and a “guess the weight of the pumpkins” contest takes place at Waterhouse Center, and for those wondering where they can get a COVID-19 vaccine, York County Emergency Management Agency will host a clinic at the center with Pfizer, Moderna and J & J vaccines available.

While most events are downtown, trail runs hosted by Arundel Conservation Trust begin at 8 a.m. on the trails behind the Arundel Municipal Building at 257 Limerick Road. There is a half-marathon starting at 8 a.m. and 5K and 10K races at 9 a.m. To register, visit https://www.arundeltrust.org/act-trail-fest.

Organizers point out that in an effort to keep community spirit alive while balancing increasing COVID-19 cases, the town has partnered with others to encourage everyone to get out out and enjoy all the special events that day.

A Homecoming Parade begins at noon on Main Street and ends at Kennebunk High School, where the the Rams will play Deering at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, call 604-1335 for visit the HarvestFest page on the town’s website.

