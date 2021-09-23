Friends of Walker Library welcoming new members

Kelly Day of Friends of Walker Library is encouraging those interested in joining or learning more about the group to attend its next meeting from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, in the library, 800 Main St. Members are planning their annual holiday open house in December.

Day said the Friends group is offering bundles of books for $5 to support the group. Each of the 13 bundles still available as of Monday contains books of a particular genre, including children’s books, mysteries and popular authors.

For more information, visit walkerfriends.org/book-sale.

King Memphis concert

King Memphis will entertain at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St.

Band members include Matthew Robins, guitar, vocals; Kris Eckhardt, vocals, guitar; Kris Day, upright bass; and David Ragsdale, drums.

The farm opens at 6 p.m. and the suggested donation is $10. Concerts continue at Conant Homestead through Oct. 20.

60 years ago

The American Journal reported Sept. 20, 1961, that Mr. and Mrs. Warren Perry of Halidon Road were relocating to North Bridgton. They were honored at a combined going away party at the home of his niece and her husband, Mr. and Mrs. Warren Elder in Windham. It was Mrs. Perry’s birthday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: