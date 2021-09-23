Public works department accepting applications

Buxton is accepting applications for a full-time laborer/equipment operator in the public works department. Duties include lawn mowing, town road maintenance, snow plowing and other duties as assigned.

This job consists of heavy, manual labor, including lifting, shoveling, raking and operating chainsaws, large trucks and other equipment. Requirements include a high school diploma or GED; active Maine Class B CDL license, Class A preferred. Prior experience preferred.

This is a full-time position with benefits that pays $19.48 per hour.

Submit cover letter and resume to Board of Selectmen, Buxton Town Office, 185 Portland Road, Buxton, ME 04093, or email [email protected] The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8.

For more information, contact Kevin Kimball, public works director, at 929-4400.

Flu clinic reminder

A flu clinic is set for 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road. The vaccine is free with proof of insurance.

Those attending the clinic will be required to wear a mask and social distance at all times.

50 years ago

An advertisement in the American Journal said Sept. 22, 1971, that Plummer’s Mobile Homes on Route 35 in West Buxton had 12 foot-wide Buddy Mobile Homes available for $4,295.

