Please join me in supporting Sue Salisbury for Westbrook School Committee at-large.

Sue is an outstanding member of our community and a steadfast advocate for our children. With her free time, she runs a nonprofit ensuring families have the food they need. As our state representative, Sue sits on the Committee on Education. Having a School Committee member advocating for Westbrook in Augusta is a unique benefit. Sue has made serving Westbrook her full-time job, and we are better for it.

The majority of our School Committee members are serving their first terms. Fresh perspectives are an asset, but so is having experienced members who can impart to the group their memory of past challenges and controversies. I am grateful that Sue is willing to offer us her time to serve another term.

I will be enthusiastically casting my vote for her as soon as early voting begins this October.

David Morse

Westbrook

