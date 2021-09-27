Police are investigating a fire that damaged a Portland church early Sunday morning as suspected arson.

The fire started between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday on the front of the Portland New Church on Stevens Avenue. It appeared to be set in the area where a Black Lives Matter sign had been hanging, said Lorraine Kardash, the church pastor and building manager. She said the sign was later found by investigators in bushes near the church.

Neighbors who spotted the fire called for help and rushed across the street with buckets of water to try to put the fire out, Kardash said.

“They feel it was intentionally set,” she said, referring to what investigators have told her about the fire.

The fire is being investigated by Portland police, investigators from the fire department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Capt. John Brennan of the Portland Fire Department said it is standard to involve the ATF in fires at churches.

Brennan said the department was notified of the fire around 1:45 a.m., and firefighters extinguished the fire within minutes of arriving at the church. There were no injuries. He did not have an estimated cost of the damage and said investigators are still determining the cause.

The damage was largely contained to the front of the building and a stairwell just inside the door, Kardash said. The church plans to rehang the Black Lives Matter sign and is working with its insurance company to begin the process of assessing and repairing the damage.

Church leaders shared a few details about the fire on the church Facebook page and included a photo of the charred façade of the building.

“The face of the beloved Portland New Church was damaged by arson last night. Neighbors acted fast and doused the fire before major structural damage occurred,” the post said. “Speculation about the motive is fueled by the fact that the Black Lives Matter sign that was hanging outside by the door is now gone. This humble church has served as a meeting space for many people in Deering Center since 1910. We are saddened and angered by this hateful act.”

Kardash said the church council met on Sunday to discuss the incident.

“There was a lot of concern, heartbreak, anger and feeling we need to respond to this and not just ignore it,” she said.

The Rev. Anne Gresinger, president of the church council, said she is thankful for the support of the community and the neighbors who stepped in to help.

“We’re concerned about who it is that would have some kind of problem with the church, but on the other hand, it gives us the opportunity to really feel the embrace of the community,” she said.

The church is planning a peace picnic on Oct. 10 in the church yard. The interfaith community, police officers, firefighters and neighbors will be invited to gather as a community and stand up for diversity, Kardash said.

Portland New Church was officially constituted on Aug. 21, 1831, by a group who had begun meeting to read and discuss the writings of Emmanuel Swedenborg, a Swedish philosopher and theologian. The church was located on High Street during its early years. The current church building was completed in April 1910 as a parish hall, according to a history of the church posted on its website.

